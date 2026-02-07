Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Quantum Valley buildings in Amaravati, describing the occasion as a historic milestone for the state and the nation.

According to a release from CMO, Naidu highlighted that the project will position Amaravati as a global hub for quantum technology and innovation.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut: Check the Full List of Affected Areas For Sunday, February 8.

"Today is a historic day not only for Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh, but for the entire nation. We are not just laying the foundation for the Quantum Valley buildings, but also laying the foundation for nurturing experts who will be part of the global quantum revolution," Naidu said during his address.

He emphasised the significance of quantum technology in the current global scenario, noting that the United Nations has declared 2026 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology.

Also Read | How to Change Name on Aadhaar and PAN Card: Step-by-Step Guide, Documents Required.

"The United Nations has declared this year as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. I believe this moment will be remembered as a quantum transition moment. With technological capabilities expanding globally, quantum technology will emerge as a crucial next step," he added.

Recalling India's technological journey, Naidu said, "In the past, India could not fully capitalise on the agricultural and industrial revolutions, but we took the lead during the IT revolution. Earlier, by prioritising IT in Hyderabad, we launched HITEC City, which became a game-changer and delivered remarkable results. On similar lines, we will transform Amaravati into a global hub for quantum technology."

The CM outlined his vision for the state to embrace technology for long-term development, drawing parallels between past IT initiatives and the potential of quantum science. He also discussed future advances in communication, including BSNL's 4G services and the prospects for 6G technology.

"India's first Amaravati Quantum Valley has been inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and this too will emerge as a revolution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who champions technological transformation, has also launched BSNL's 4G services. This technology will make 6G communication possible in the future. I aspire for India to deliver diverse products to the world in the same manner," he further said.

"In the past, those who criticised me for speaking about IT and mobile phones now have their children settled in the IT sector in the United States. I always think and plan for developments that will come into practice over the next 30-40 years. Only nations that embrace technology will be able to achieve sustained development in the future," he added.

CM Naidu also stated that Amaravati will serve as a centre for quantum designs, products, and intellectual property, establishing Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of the global quantum technology revolution.

"Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a hub for Quantum Valley and Green Hydrogen Valley initiatives. Amaravati will become a centre for quantum designs, quantum products, and intellectual property. Research and innovation in defence, healthcare, energy, finance, and climate modelling will take place at the Amaravati Quantum Valley," he further said.

He also highlighted the establishment of India's first 133-qubit quantum computer centre in Amaravati, set up in collaboration with IBM, TCS, and L&T.

"Until now, the world spoke about Silicon Valley in the United States; from now on, it will speak about Quantum Valley in Amaravati. We are building the capital city through a land pooling model that is unique in the world. Farmers here are key stakeholders in this process, and Amaravati will emerge as a greenfield capital. Amaravati will transform into a world-class quantum technology city. I express my gratitude to IBM, TCS, and L&T for establishing India's first 133-qubit quantum computer centre in Amaravati," he further said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)