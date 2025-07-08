Los Angeles [US], July 8 (ANI): Apple TV+ has greenlit the seventh season of the darkly comedic spy drama 'Slow Horses'.

As per Variety, the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series, based on Mick Herron's hit novels, stars Gary Oldman as the intractable and slovenly Jackson Lamb, who leads a band of MI5 rejects nicknamed the "slow horses" including River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung), Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar) and Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves).

The pack ends up in Slough House where they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The premiere of season 5 is slated for September 24. The sixth season, announced last year, sees the misfits on the run as they find themselves embroiled in a high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge thanks to frenemy Taverner.

The seventh season is adapted for television and executive produced by Ben Vanstone, with Robert McKillop set to direct.

The third season earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations, with a win for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. ANI)

