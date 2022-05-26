New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently visited Delhi for a brand event, made a social media user "feel poor" after the actor revealed the worth of TVs owned by him.

The user, named Mirza Faisal SRKian, on Twitter shared a video of SRK from Tuesday's event and wrote, "#ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk has TVs worth 30-40 lakhs in his home. I feel poor now.!"

Also Read | Mumbai International Film Festival 17th Edition To Be Held in Hybrid Format.

In the clip shared online, the 'Raees' actor said, "I have one TV in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam's room, I have one in Aryan's room, I have one in my daughter's room."

He continued, "Recently, some other redundant make of a television got spoilt in the gym, I only wait for the days when the old televisions get busted so I can quickly go and buy an LG. I have 11 to 12 LG televisions in my house before I became an ambassador. The cost of each television is about a lakh, lakh-and-a-half. By that calculation, I've spent about Rs 30-40 lakh on the televisions already."

Also Read | Karan Johar Birthday Bash: Vijay Deverakonda Is the Only Telugu Actor To Attend the Filmmaker's Party (Watch Video).

For the brand event, SRK was sharply dressed in a formal black three-piece suit which he had paired with a white shirt.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor will be finally making his Bollywood comeback after 4 years with 'Pathaan', set to release on January 25, 2023. Other than this, SRK has also confirmed his next with Rajkumar Hirani titled 'Dunki' which is to be released on December 23, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)