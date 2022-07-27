Actor Sonakshi Sinha will be seen headlining her brother Kussh S Sinha's directorial debut Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness. On Wednesday, Sonakshi took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers. "Kussh and I wanted to collaborate on the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about," she said.

Sonakshi also dropped her first look from the film in which she is seen donning a scary look. Sonakshi Sinha Teams Up With LGBTQ+ Artist Sushant Divgikr Aka Rani KoHEnur for a Project (View Pic).

Opening about his directorial debut, Kussh said, "Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films that she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that's when we decided to take the plunge and work together. I am looking forward to working with talented artistes such as Paresh Rawal ji, Sonakshi and Suhail Nayyar. Sonakshi Sinha Reacts to Her Wedding Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal and It Has a Shah Rukh Khan Twist (Watch Video).

Check Out the Poster Below:

SONAKSHI SINHA TO STAR IN BROTHER KUSSH S SINHA'S DIRECTORIAL DEBUT... #SonakshiSinha plays the lead in her brother #KusshSSinha’s directorial debut... Titled #NikitaRoyAndTheBookOfDarkness... Costars #PareshRawal and #SuhailNayyar in pivotal roles... #FirstLook poster... pic.twitter.com/bJNDkNrWaq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2022

It's also a fabulous opportunity for my team at Kratos Entertainment to collaborate with Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They've been our friends for years and this project is a natural extension of that relationship. It's a complete win-win for all of us." Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness is produced by NVB Films, Kratos Entertainment and Nikita Pai Films. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.

