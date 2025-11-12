Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Actor Sonali Bendre and director Goldie Behl on Wednesday celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Sonali took to Instagram and posted an adorable video, showcasing her candid and romantic moments spent with Goldie.

"Always better together @goldiebehl (red heart emoji)," she captioned the post.

In the comment section, members of film industry extended their warm greetings to the couple.

"Happy anniversary guys," actor Neelam Kothari Soni commented.

"How adorable," a fan commented.

In 2018, while undergoing cancer treatment, Sonali expressed her gratitude to Goldie in a post that read, "As soon I began to write this... I knew instantly that I wouldn't be able to put down in words all the emotions and thoughts that were running through my head. Husband. Companion. Best friend. My rock. For me, that's @goldiebehl. Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health... and god knows, how we've been through that this year."

"What not many people realize is that cancer is not just an individual battle... it's something that a family collectively goes through. I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you'd juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home... all this while shuttling between two continents," the post further read.

She thanked Goldie for being her "source of strength, love, and joy" during that difficult time.

"Thank you for being my source of strength, love and joy, for being with me every single step of the way... thank you is such an understatement for how I feel. What do I say about someone who is a part of you, who is yours and nothing and nobody else matters?Happy anniversary Goldie!," her post read.

Sonali and Goldie got married on November 12, 2002, in a grand wedding ceremony attended by many high-profile guests. The couple has a son named Ranveer. (ANI)

