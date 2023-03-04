Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): It was a star-studded affair at designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's event in Mumbai on Thursday night. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, her husband Goldie Behl, Huma Qureshi and many other celebs attended the event.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sonali shared inside pictures from the event. The 'Sarfarosh' actor was dressed in a bright violet-coloured salwar suit while Godie wore a blingy jacket over his black tee. Sonali captioned her post, "Mera Noor Hai Mashoor'. Congratulations and all the very best @abujanisandeepkhosla. Thank you for having us last night and for such a magical evening."

Sonali shared pictures with Shweta, Jaya, and Huma. All the ladies unleashed their glamour game at the event.

Reacting to Sonali's post, Huma wrote, "My must fave couple everrrrr..." Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also expressed their joy on Sonali's post.

On the acting front, Sonali made her OTT debut with ZEE5's series 'Broken News'. In the show, she essayed the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi.

Sonali made her acting debut with the 1994 film 'Aag', which also starred Govinda, Shilpa Shetty and Shakti Kapoor. She had her first big hit with the action-romance 'Diljale' (1996). She later appeared in several films such as, 'Major Saab' (1998), 'Zakhm' (1998), 'Sarfarosh' (1999), 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' (1999), Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) and 'Sarfarosh' (1999) among others.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment for the same in the USA. After undergoing treatment for months, she finally defeated the disease and came out victorious, and since then she has been raising awareness about cancer. (ANI)

