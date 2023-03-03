Uorfi Javed did it again! The Bigg Boss OTT star was spotted attending Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's new collection launch Mera Noor Hai Mashoor. Uorfi was spotted attending the event in a low-waist red colour saree with a net blouse embellished with ruby red dotted embroidery. Don't forget the crown. Well, the crown she carried completed her look for the fashion event. Uorfi Javed Goes Bold Again As She Covers Her Nipples With Heart and Star Shape Pink Puffs and Paired With Long Denim Skirt and Pink Hairdo (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

