Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Sonam Kapoor, on Friday shared a string of pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations and also revealed the reason why she doesn't fast.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Neerja' actor treated fans with her beautiful pictures.

Also Read | Victoria Beckham Reveals the Reason Why She Removed Her David Beckham Tattoo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjrktLUKIxV/

Sharing the string of pictures, she wrote, "My Husband isn't a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I've never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together. I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!"

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans for Their Birthday Wishes, Apologises For Not Responding Everyone Personally.

In the pictures, the 37-year-old was seen wearing a beautiful silk pink lehenga that she paired with green blouse.

After the birth of Vayu, Sonam with Anand Ahuja attended the Karwa Chauth celebrations hosted by her mother Sunita Kapoor.

To compliment her traditional look, she opted for subtle makeup look and minimal jewellery to raise the beauty of the outfit.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's family and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Anil Kapoor reacted with heart emojis.

Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu commented. She wrote, "Pretty mama,"

A few hours back, she also posted a video of herself getting ready for the festivities.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjrwrUCqOs7/

She captioned the video, "It's so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people... Love being back in my home ground. Love you Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you're magic."

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. On August 20, the couple welcomed their first child a baby boy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)