Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): It's actor Sonam Kapoor's birthday and her husband Anand Ahuja made her day special with a sweet Instagram post.

Making his wife's birthday special, Anand took to Instagram and dropped a photo featuring Sonam with their baby boy.

Also Read | Wamiqa Gabbi Loses 10 Kgs After Jubilee, Actress Says She Is Happy to Fit Into Old Clothes.

"Mornings like this! @sonamkapoor... Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it's your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday my Jaan!", he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtQ1pztM7q2/?igshid=NzJjY2FjNWJiZg%3D%3D

Also Read | Never Have I Ever Season 4 Review: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Netflix Series Bows Out With an Annoying and Predictable Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

The first image shows Sonam holding the toddler in her arm and a balloon in the other hand in a decorated room. Sonam can be seen donning a printed night suit. She kept her hair tied in a bun with no makeup. The baby was carrying a white outfit, looking at the balloon. Sonam also replied in the comments. She wrote, "Love you my angel, my best friend my whole life."

The images garnered several likes and comments. "What a wholesome life looks like. you guys are settling major couple goals." a social media user commented.Another commented, "Hello Vayu, Happy birthday Sonam."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Last month on 7th May, Sonam attended the prestigious Coronation concert. Sonam's piece served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)