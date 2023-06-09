Sonam Kapoor has turned a year older today and from family, friends to fans, all have been pouring heartfelt birthday wishes to her across social media platforms. Anil Kapoor too posted the sweetest note for his ‘amazing daughter’ on Instagram and even dropped a few pics of her. He wrote, “A big piece of my heart is in London and I'm missing her a little extra today… Sonam, your love, generosity and sheer presence fills our hearts, and our home feels empty without it.” Sonam Kapoor Birthday: 5 Insta Posts of the Actress With Son Vayu That Prove She’s Cherishing Every Bit of Motherhood (View Pics & Videos).

Anil Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Sonam Kapoor

