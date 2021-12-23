Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Fateh'.

Directed by Abhinandan Gupta, the project is touted as an action drama inspired by real-life incidents.

Talking about 'Fateh', Sonu said, "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience."

Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, 'Fateh' is expected to go on the floors in early 2022. (ANI)

