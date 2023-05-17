Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Sonu Sood is known for his dedication to fitness and it's no surprise that he's working hard to get in shape for his upcoming movie 'Fateh'.Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor dropped a video of himself where he treated his fans to his chiselled physique. He captioned the clip, "#fateh", with a white heart emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsTSdyhoeW-/

Also Read | IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and More to Attend the Big Night in Abu Dhabi.

In the video, he can be seen flaunting his toned abs and flexing his muscles, giving major fitness goals to his fans.

The 'Dabangg' actor's fans flooded the comment section with the praises.A fan wrote, "One and only! The goat!"Another social media user commented, "Golden heart person."

Also Read | Malaika Arora’s Alberta Ferretti Gown Reminded Us of Megan Fox’s Met Gala Outfit.

He is all set to make his writing debut for this film. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is based on a cybercrime.Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming.The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)