Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar feels his forthcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' is his ode to old school action.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "I've done a lot of action in my career...hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. #Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Sooryavanshi' features Akshay in a cop role.

Alongside the post, Akshay uploaded a picture of one of his action sequences from 'Sooryavanshi'.

The movie will hit theatres on November 5. It was originally set to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

