New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Hours after actor Asif Basra passed away in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of the actor.

Senior actor Anupam Kher who has worked with the departed actor in several films took to Twitter and extended condolences to the late actor's family.

Also Read | Kaley Cuoco Recalls Filming Sex Scenes with Johnny Galecki for The Big Bang Theory A Tricky Affair – Here’s Why.

"Deeply Saddened and Shocked by the death of #AsifBasra. Have acted with him in a couple of films but met him on several occasions," Kher wrote on Twitter.

"He was a wonderful actor and a very pleasant person. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends #OmShanti," Kher's tweet further read.

Also Read | Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh's Comic Timing Is Wasted in This Farcical Comedy.

Actor Swara Bhasker, on the other hand, expressed shock over the demise of the 'Paatal Lok,' actor.

"This is heart-breaking and rings too close to home to know that more than one artist is suffering to a point where they choose death over life," tweeted Bhasker.

"Speechless and numb with shock. RIP #AsifBasra This is becoming a scarily familiar tragedy" the 'Raanjhana,' actor further wrote.

Actor Rajkummar Rao posted a picture of Basra and wrote, "#AsifBasra Rest in Peace sir."

Actor Shraddha Kapoor who worked with Basra in her films 'Ek Villain' posted a picture of him and captioned it with a broken heart emoji.

Basra, 53, was found dead in a private complex in the northern hilly city of Dharamshala on Thursday, the police said.

The officials further said the actor was found hanging in the complex when the police reached the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)