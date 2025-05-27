New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): As the sun beats down stronger each year and the tan lines get deeper, dermatologists across the globe are urging one common thing this World Sunscreen Day: make sun protection a non-negotiable part of your life.

Whether you are basking under a beach umbrella or just walking to your local store, UV radiation does not discriminate.

Also Read | 'Actress Complained About Him': Unni Mukundan Denies Assault Allegations, Claims Ex-PR Manager Vipin Kumar Ran Smear Campaign Against Him.

Experts warn that ignoring your daily sunscreen routine can do more than dull your glow, it could permanently damage your skin and raise your risk of cancer.

"Sun protection isn't just a cosmetic concern, it's a critical part of long-term skin health," said Dr Mandeep Singh, HOD, Plastic Dermatologist and Cosmetic Surgery at Paras Health, Gurugram.

Also Read | Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Hits Back at Influencer Over 'Cowardly Lies' About Blocking Cannes Staircase.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Singh emphasises that UV rays are relentless; they can penetrate clouds, car windows, and even office glass.

"A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, applied generously and re-applied every two to three hours, is your skin's best defence," he advised, adding, "Remember, prevention is always better than cure."

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation might be invisible, but its damage is not. From sunburns to pigmentation and fine lines to deadly skin cancers, the sun's rays are responsible for some of the most preventable skin issues, often showing up years later.

"Prolonged exposure to UV radiation leads to fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and uneven skin tone, often much earlier than expected," said Dr Amiteshwar Singh, Consultant Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgeon at Livasa Hospital, Amritsar.

He stressed that these signs of ageing begin beneath the surface, long before they become visible.

"Investing in your skin today ensures it stays strong, smooth, and radiant for years to come," he said.

Yes, you still need sunscreen indoors and on cloudy days. "The dangerous rays of the sun can pass through clouds and even bounce back off surfaces such as water, sand, and concrete, so protection is needed all year," said Dr Narander Singla, Lead Consultant - Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Singla warned that sun damage is cumulative, meaning every minute spent unprotected under UV exposure adds up over the years.

"What's a temporary tan today can add up to serious skin damage tomorrow," he noted.

He recommends a minimum of SPF 30 for daily wear, and SPF 50 or higher for outdoor exposure.

Add to that protective gear, sunglasses, and seeking shade during peak hours (10 am to 4 pm), and you have got a winning shield against UV harm.

From glowing skin to disease prevention, sunscreen offers far more than cosmetic benefits. It is an investment in your skin's future and your overall health.

As we observe World Sunscreen Day, doctors agree on one clear message: don't step out without your SPF armour.

And even when you are staying in, make that bottle of sunscreen your everyday companion.

So go ahead and make sun protection your daily ritual because protecting your skin today is the best gift you can give your future self. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)