Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are one of the most celebrated rock-solid couples in B-town. They are doting parents of three kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam. Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies which will stream on the OTT platform Netflix. Recently she arrived at the launch of a book Koel Purie Rinchet's debut novel Clearly Invisible In Paris where she received a lot of praises for her speech.

On Wednesday, her mother Gauri recalled her first book launch event with Shah Rukh Khan and said that it feels like “life has come full circle!” Gauri shared a video and her daughter’s picture from the event and wrote, “The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch… and now watching Suhana speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle!” Reacting to Gauri’s tweet SRK gave credit to his wife to educate, teach dignity and desire to share love to all three kids.

Check Out The Post Here:

Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!! https://t.co/uazVfG2e6Z — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2023

He wrote, "Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You've done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!" Soon after SRK shared the tweet, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Jawan which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Recently the makers unveiled the second track of the film "Chaleya" which received good responses from the audience.