Fans just can't keep calm as the much-awaited comedy-drama Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is finally in theatres. A massive crowd of people kicked off the first day, the first show with 'dhol', 'nagada', and fireworks. Christmas came early for SRK fans as several videos and pictures from this massive celebration by SRK fans went viral on social media. Fans were seen wearing santa costumes while holding Dunki banners in their hands. The film's first show in India is at 5.55 am at Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, and fans have ensured that the opening of SRK's latest release is nothing short of a celebration. Dunki Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Film!.

In videos shared by Shah Rukh's fan clubs, a massive crowd of people can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol and burning fireworks to kick off Dunki's release. A big cutout of SRK was also spotted at the venue. From dancing to dhol beats, and carrying posters and banners of SRK and Dunki, fans welcome film in a grandeur manner. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. SRK and Rajkumar Hirani on Tuesday promoted their film in Dubai in a grand way. Videos of the evening have surfaced on the actor's fan clubs on social media where he is seen recreating his signature pose with his arms stretched out in the air during the drone show at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal. At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described Dunki as his best film. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki Drop 5’ to be Unveiled Soon – Reports.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shah Rukh Khan fans gather at Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai to celebrate the release of 'Dunki'. pic.twitter.com/NKpfsbgGgA — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

"So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee.