Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): After stunning fans at the Met Gala 2025, Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai.

The Bollywood superstar, who made headlines with his debut at the prestigious fashion event, was seen walking out of the airport on Thursday evening. The actor looked stylish as always.

Also Read | 'Gram Chikitsalay' Review: Amol Parashar and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's TVF Series Cannot Escape Its 'Panchayat' Hangover (LatestLY Exclusive).

He was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

In videos captured by paparazzi, the actor was spotted in a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans, a black jacket, and sunglasses. He completed his look with a blue bag, brown belt, and white sneakers.

Also Read | 'Demolished Pakistani Air Attack': Kangana Ranaut Praises PM Narendra Modi's S-400 Deal After 'Sudarshan Chakra' Intercepts Enemy Drone and Missile Assault.

Shah Rukh Khan made a scintillating debut at the prestigious Met Gala this year.

For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, ace designer Sabyasachi created a black floor-length, elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand-canvassed, single-breasted, with a peak collar and wide lapels. It was paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers.

A pleated satin kamarbandh completed this bespoke look. SRK layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented it with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane, crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut, and brilliant cut diamonds.

The actor also took to his X account to express his gratitude to designer Sabyasachi and his team for making him feel "comfortable" in a "space" that doesn't belong to him.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Thx Sabyasachi & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It's not my 'space,' but u made me feel so comfortable... because u, like me, believe... Style & Fashion... is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K!'"

This year, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani also debuted at the Met Gala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)