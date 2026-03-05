Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): When Shah Rukh Khan steps into a room, it rarely goes unnoticed and on Thursday noon, it was no different. The Bollywood superstar, who was among the top guests at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding, turned heads as he arrived to bless the couple.

Arjun, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married long-time girlfriend and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a grand ceremony attended by several well-known names from the worlds of film, sports, and business.

King Khan arrived at the venue in style alongside his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana. The 'Pathaan' actor, who usually keeps a low profile and avoids posing for the paps, ditched it this time. The trio also made sure to pose for the paparazzi stationed as they entered the wedding venue.

SRK looked dashing as always, opting for an off-white traditional outfit. Gauri, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a shimmery yellow saree, while their daughter, actor Suhana Khan, looked stunning in a yellow lehenga.

Aamir Khan was also seen at the wedding. The 'Lagaan' actor arrived at the venue dressed in a red kurta with white pyjamas. He greeted photographers briefly before heading inside the venue.

Several guests from the film and cricket worlds attended the event to bless the couple. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also present at the venue. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, singer Asha Bhosle, and actor Farhan Akhtar also attended the wedding.

The wedding also saw the presence of several well-known cricketers. MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Yuvraj Singh attended the ceremony. Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad was also among the guests. (ANI)

