Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): Hollywood actor Stephen Amell of 'Arrow' fame has responded to John Cena's 'Peacemaker' season finale diss at his DC superhero character.

According to Deadline, during the Thursday final episode of the HBO series Cena's Peacemaker had said that Green Arrow "goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch-wide b--thole drilled in the costume."

For the uninitiated, a Brony is a male fan of the television series 'My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic', while Princess Twilight Sparkle is a horse.

The off-colour jab was relayed to Amell, who plays the Green Arrow in the now-cancelled DC series. He now stars as a wrestler on the Starz series 'Heels'.

Claiming he hadn't seen the 'Peacemaker' show in question, Amell returned the favour by dissing Cena's WWE past in a tweet. He wrote, "Haven't seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on TV."

'Peacemaker', which has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max, is a 'Suicide Squad' spin-off series that launched in January to strong reviews.

For the show, Cena reprised his role as the brutish-yet-charming government assassin Chris Smith/Peacemaker who's paired with a team of fellow agents on a mission to save the world from an alien invasion.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the first season and directed five, along with Jody Hill, Rosemary Rodriguez and Brad Anderson, who each directed one.

Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller executive produced, with Cena as co-executive producer and Stacy Littlejohn as a consulting producer, as per Variety. (ANI)

