Washington DC [US], March 8 (ANI): Steven Knight, the creator and screenwriter of the hit crime drama TV series 'Peaky Blinders,' hinted that the upcoming spin-off film of the franchise may have a theatrical outing ahead of its arrival on the Netflix streaming platform, reported Deadline.

Steven shared an update on the filming of the Peaky Blinders spin-off movie and expressed his wish to see it on the big screen before its release on Netflix.

Also Read | Complaint Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff Over Alleged Misleading Pan Masala Ad; Jaipur Consumer Forum Issues Notice - Details Inside.

In an interview with Playlist, Steven Knight said, "We wrapped (filming) on December 13th. We've got Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and obviously Cillian Murphy and Stephen Graham. And I have to say, it is mind-blowingly good. I really want the Peaky fans who have been a big part of this to be watching it all together in one building. The communication has all been virtual, but I do want this to be in cinemas so that people can sit there together and watch this thing happen," quoted Deadline.

Netflix has not shared any announcement regarding this yet.

Also Read | 'Self-Love': Kareena Kapoor Khan Jets Off to Jaipur for IIFA Awards 2025 in a Statement Newspaper Print Ensemble, Extends Women's Day Wishes.

The movie is directed by Tom Harper, who previously directed several episodes of the series. Although much of the plot remains undisclosed, the movie is being described as "an epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s," according to Variety.

Production on the film began in September, and fans got an exciting glimpse of Cillian Murphy back in character as Tommy Shelby. Steven Knight wrote the script for the "Peaky Blinders" film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley.

The executive producers include Tom Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.

Excited about the film, Murphy said in an earlier statement, "This is one for the fans." Variety reported this.

His show, Peaky Blinders, culminated with season six in 2022, shortly before the Irishman went on to star in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which won him an Academy Award. His portrayal of Tommy Shelby in the show helped him achieve global fandom.

Earlier, Steven also confirmed that the upcoming Peaky Blinders spin-off film will not mark the end of the franchise, suggesting that it could continue with more seasons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)