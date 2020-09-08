New Delhi (India), September 8 (ANI): With the romantic-drama movie 'Rangeela' hitting the 25-year-mark, director Madhur Bhandarkar on Tuesday explained how the success of the flick encouraged him to become an independent filmmaker.

Taking it to Twitter, the 52-year-old director expressed his happiness to have been a part of the cult-classic, for which he worked as an assistant director.

"The film phenomenon success encouraged me to be an independent filmmaker. Great memories with Great team," the 'Heroine' director tweeted.

He also shared multiple throwback pictures from the shoot location alongside the lead actors of the flick -- Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff.

Earlier, Urmila Matondkar also celebrated the silver jubilee of her hit movie and penned a note as she felt humbled and grateful.

She extended thanks to all the movie lovers for lending support to 'a girl with big dreams who belonged to a small house.'

Written, directed, and produced by Ram Gopal Varma - 'Rangeela' featured Matondkar, Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. The film also marks A. R. Rahman's debut Hindi film with an original score and soundtrack. (ANI)

