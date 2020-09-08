Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff's Ram Lakhan released in 1989 but its fever is still on amid the fans. The Subhash Ghai directorial reached the epitome of popularity because of its music album and ensemble cast. But it is not just us but also Sonam Kapoor who is a huge fan of her father's hitmaker. She recently expressed her desire of seeing Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff reunite on screen. Sonam Kapoor Pens the Most Adorable Birthday Wish for Hubby Anand Ahuja, Calls Him Her Guiding Light.

It all started when Anil Kapoor shared a delightful video of him taking a stroll on the beach. The fit and fine star wrote in his tweet posted on September 7, 2020 (Monday), "Walking Off Those Monday Blues..." On this, his beloved co-star, Jackie aka 'Ram' commented, 'Awesome Lakhan.' Sonam quickly jumped into the conversation saying, "Do a movie together!" Check out the tweets below.

Jackie Shroff's Comment

Awesome Lakhan — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) September 8, 2020

Sonam Kapoor's Comment

Do a movie together! https://t.co/odDNNOumGL — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 8, 2020

Indeed, who would not like to see a Ram Lakhan part 2? Apart from these two stars, the key cast also included Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Raakhee and Anupam Kher.

The movie was loved by the fans for this amazing bond between Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The song "My name is Lakhan" is still a rage amid the music lovers. The flick also turned out to be a delight for the fans of popular pair of Anil-Madhuri. So, are you up for Ram Lakhan 2?

