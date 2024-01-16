Los Angeles [US], January 16 (ANI): 'Succession' bagged another Emmy award for Outstanding Drama Series.

Television Academy took to X (formerly Twitter) shared the news and wrote, "Congratulations to @Succession(@HBO/@streamonmax), which snags the #Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

The award ceremony is currently being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 75th Emmys were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the strike in Hollywood.

'Succession' also nabs its sixth Emmy with the Best Drama Series win. The show beat the like 'House of the Dragon', and 'Better Caul Saul' in the category.

Earlier today, 'Succession' won the Emmys for, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Succession, Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Directing for Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

'Succession', 'The Last of Us', and 'The White Lotus' represent the three most-nominated shows of the year.

'Succession' leads this year's Emmy nominations, with 27 -- including best drama, lead actress (Sarah Snook) and a record three lead actor noms (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong). "The Last of Us" -- the first video game adaptation to receive major Emmy attention -- followed with 24 noms, then Season 2 of "The White Lotus" (now a drama series, last year a limited series) with 23.

The final season of 'Succession' bagged 27 total nominations, including a record-setting three nominations in the best actor in a drama category.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron are among the cast members of "Succession," which debuted in 2018. Executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell in addition to Armstrong, who also serves as the show's creator. (ANI)

