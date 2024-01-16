Popular show Succession just won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Television Academy shared a post and wrote, "And the #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series goes to... @JesseArmstrong1 for @Succession ( @HBO / @streamonmax)! Bravo! #Emmys #75thEmmys." Writer Jesse Armstrong won the award for Succession. The award ceremony is currently being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 75th Emmys were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes. 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Christina Applegate, Who's Battling Multiple Sclerosis, Receives Standing Ovation While Presenting an Emmy (Watch Video).

Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus represent the three most-nominated shows of the year. Succession leads this year's Emmy nominations, with 27 -- including best drama, lead actress (Sarah Snook) and a record three lead actor noms (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong). The Last of Us -- the first video game adaptation to receive major Emmy attention -- followed with 24 noms, then Season 2 of The White Lotus (now a drama series, last year a limited series) with 23. 75th Emmys: Jennifer Coolidge Wins Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus!.

The final season of Succession bagged 27 total nominations, including a record-setting three nominations in the best actor in a drama category. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron are among the cast members of Succession, which debuted in 2018. Executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell in addition to Armstrong, who also serves as the show's creator. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are streaming exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play.