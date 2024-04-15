Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Following KKR's 8-wicket victory, Suhana took to her social media to express her happiness about the team's win.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the actress posted a series of pictures with a caption that read, "Winning at home."

The album starts with some lovely pictures of her, followed by a video where she seemed breathless, perhaps reacting to a wicket falling. She also posted a picture with Ananya Panday.

Ananya also posted glimpses from the stadium and shared her excitement. Close pals Panday and Suhana wore black and white t-shirts with the team's logo.

Ananya was seen chilling with AbRam and snapping selfies with him. She captioned the video, 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo. Winning at Eden Gardens is the best feeling.'

Suhana commented, 'The bestttt,' while their BFF Shanaya Kapoor regretted missing the fun.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also attended the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens on Sunday accompanied by his daughter and son AbRam. Suhana's close friend Ananya was also spotted enjoying the match in the stands.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her entry into the film industry with her debut film, 'The Archies.'

Ananya, last seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', is preparing for 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair'. She is also set to appear in the upcoming show 'Call Me Bae'. (ANI)

