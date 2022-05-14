Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Three star kids -- Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda -- are set to start their film careers with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film "The Archies", the filmmaker announced on Saturday.

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, are among the seven actors who will feature in the live-action musical film.

The other four actors are "Super 30" star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Akhtar took to Instagram and shared a teaser video, unveiling the cast of the film, which is set in the 1960s.

"Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!" she wrote in the caption.

The filmmaker also unveiled the official poster of the film in another post, writing, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in"

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are also producing under their production banner Tiger Baby.

