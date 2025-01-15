Utah [US], January 14 (ANI): The Sundance Film Festival is set to proceed as scheduled in Park City, Utah, starting on January 23 amid the wildfires across Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sundance CEO Amanda Kelso and festival director Eugene Hernandez released a statement on Monday regarding the ongoing crisis. They expressed support for those affected while also sharing that it's "important to keep moving."

Also Read | Are Karan Brar and Josie Totah More Than Just Friends? 'Jessie' Star Responds to Dating Rumours Following Viral Kissing Video on TikTok.

"Our community has a history of coming together when passion and perseverance are needed most, drawing strength from the deep bonds that make us so resilient. Right now, we may mourn, but we also know it is important to keep going," part of the statement read, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement comes after several major Hollywood events, such as the Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA Tea Party, and WGA and PGA nominations, were cancelled due to the devastating wildfires.

Also Read | 'Anuja' OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Guneet Monga's Oscar-Shortlisted Short Film Online.

Notably, according to the New York Post, citing the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the death toll from the ongoing wildfire has risen to 24, with at least 16 people still missing as of Sunday (local time).

Most of the fatalities occurred in the Eaton Fire, with eight people losing their lives in the Palisades Fire, as reported by the New York Post.

Meanwhile, nearly 200,000 people have been displaced due to the fire, and approximately 39,000 acres of land have been destroyed--an area roughly two-and-a-half times the size of Manhattan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)