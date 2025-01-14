Karan Brar and Josie Totah, who both starred in Disney’s Jessie, recently caused quite a stir with their playful moments, sparking dating rumours. In a TikTok video shared by Josie, the two seemed to share a kiss, setting the internet abuzz. The video, which was set to Lana Del Rey’s Brooklyn Baby, quickly went viral before it was deleted. As fans flooded the comments with speculation, Josie took to social media again to clear the air. For those unaware, Karan and Josie both appeared in the Disney series Jessie, which aired from 2011 to 2015. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Spotted Kissing Passionately! Couple's Relationship Blossoms After Confirming Romance.

In a follow-up video, laughing, she clarified that the whole thing was just a joke. She emphasised that there was no romantic connection between them, reassuring fans that it was all in good fun. While the clip may have left some fans wondering, Josie’s lighthearted response brought some much-needed clarity, putting the dating rumours to rest. She captioned the video: 'We are two platonic best friends who danced a little too close to the sun.'

Karan Brar and Josie Totah Spark Dating Rumours with Viral Video

JOSIE TOTAH AND KARAN BRAR FROM JESSIE????? RAVI AND STUART??? OH MY GODDDDD IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM IM GAGGGGGED pic.twitter.com/YRGuWqE5mx — ju🐯 ྀི (@juloccd) January 13, 2025

Karan Brar, clarified his viral TikTok moment with Josie Totah on Instagram, emphasising it was just a joke. Despite their explanations, many fans remained unconvinced, with some disappointed and others still speculating a romantic connection.

Karan Brar's Post

Karan Brar's Post

Josie Totah's Coming Out Journey

In 2018, Josie Totah bravely came out as a transgender woman in a personal essay for TIME. At 17, she shared her fears, saying, “I was afraid I wouldn’t be accepted, that I would be embarrassed, that the fans who knew me from the time when I acted in a Disney show would be confused.”

