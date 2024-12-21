Washington [USA], December 21 (ANI): Director James Gunn is on cloud nine after the massive response to the trailer of Superman after it was released on December 19. The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn confirmed that 'Superman' is officially the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros.

Taking to his Instagram handle, James posted a snap of the Superman trailer and expressed his gratitude for showering the trailer with immense love, reported Deadline. He wrote,

"Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. This is because of all of you: thank you! We're incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July. Happy Holidays!"

The movie is a reboot of the Superman film series.

The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

In the trailer, Superman looks injured, bloody and bruised in a frozen landscape. He looked tired and then he saw hope on the horizon in the form of his trusty friend, Krypto. "Take me home," Superman says to his canine friend, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

During a trailer launch event, Gunn was asked how he incorporated the decency Superman can represent for America and the rest of the world into the movie.

"I think that's what 'Take me home is all about," Gunn said, adding, "We do have sort of a battered vision of Superman at the beginning, and I think that is our country. I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs or their politics, are doing their best to get by and trying to be good people, despite what it may seem like for the other side, no matter what that other side might be."

"It's like when you get a nice haircut, and you forget about it, but then you walk around and everybody's like, 'Whoa, you look great, for once!," he said. "I got to see other people see Superman."

The trailer also gave glimpses of the other superheroes in that world, including Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (dopey haircut and all), Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi's Mr Terrific, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

