Nana Patekar's film Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, was recently released in theatres, generating significant buzz with its emotionally compelling storyline. The film starring Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur in pivotal roles. Ahead of the film’s release, it was reported that Nana Patekar will be filming a special podcast with Aamir Khan. ‘Vanvaas’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma’s Family Drama Collects INR 73 Lakh in India.

Today, the two stars were spotted together at Juhu Mumbai while shooting for the podcast, further fuelling anticipation. The podcast, featuring Nana Patekar and Aamir Khan, will focus on Vanvaas, which explores themes of family, honour, and self-acceptance with a contemporary twist. As the film continues to captivate audiences, the podcast serves as a special promotional highlight, further building excitement around the film. ‘Vanvaas’ Movie Review: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma’s Family Drama is Trapped in Its Outdated Story-Telling! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Nana Patekar and Aamir Khan Together

Vanvaas, released in theatres on December 20, has been receiving an amazing response from audiences, with fans flocking to theatres to watch its unique storyline. Viewers have been praising the film’s direction, captivating story, and the stellar performances from the cast.

Vanvaas, backed by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, has previously collaborated on films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2, which went on to become blockbusters. Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas is released in theatres. A Zee Studios Worldwide Release starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur in the lead.