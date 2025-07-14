New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking the lifting of the stay over the release of the movie 'Udaipur Files'.

The plea was mentioned by Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia on behalf of the producer of the movie, who stated that the CBFC has already approved the said film and its non-release is violating his fundamental right.

Also Read | Stuntman SM Raju Dies As Risky Car Stunt Goes Wrong on Sets of Pa Ranjith-Arya's Upcoming Film; Actor Vishal Mourns His Passing and Pledges Support to His Family (Watch Video).

The Delhi High Court recently stayed the release of the movie one day before its official release date.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, July 10, ordered a stay on the release of the film.

Also Read | 'Samajhne Wale Samajh Gaye': Netizens REACT As Harsh Beniwal Takes Sly Dig at Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam, Shares AI-Generated Photo With Former Adult Star Mia Khalifa.

The stay will remain in effect until the Central Government decides on the revision application filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind against the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal passed the interim order while hearing two petitions, one by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind and another by journalist Prashant Tandon, challenging the CBFC's decision to grant certification to the film.

The petitioners argued that the film's release could disturb communal harmony and pose a serious threat to public order, given the sensitive nature of the subject.

The Court observed that since the petitioners had been relegated to invoke the revisional remedy under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the release of the film must remain stayed until a decision is made on their application for interim relief.

"We provide that till the grant of interim relief is decided, there shall be a stay on the release of the film," the bench stated.

'Udaipur Files' is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was brutally killed in broad daylight by two men allegedly angered by a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The incident had triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalisation and communal violence.The petitioners contended that the film sensationalises the incident and may further inflame tensions. They also raised concerns over the timing of the release, just ahead of upcoming elections in several states.

The Court, while not going into the merits of the film itself, held that the legal procedure for challenging CBFC certification must be followed and ensured that no irreparable damage occurs in the interim. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)