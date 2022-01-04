Seoul [South Korea], January 4 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group T-ara's member and solo singer Hyomin (33, Park Seon-young) and Korea national soccer player Hwang Ui-jo (30, FC Girondins de Bordeaux) are reportedly in a relationship.

It is reported that Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo met each other through an acquaintance and developed into lovers in November last year.

The two are reportedly in a long-distance relationship. Hwang Ui-jo is currently playing as a key striker in the French professional football league FC Girondins de Bordeaux. Hyomin reportedly visited Europe for the soccer season. It is also reported that they travelled together in Switzerland last month.

Hyomin made her debut as a girl group T-ara in 2009. T-ara has various hit songs such as 'Roly-Poly,' 'Crazy because of you,' and 'Bo-peep Bo-peep.' She recently released a new song 'TIKI TAKA' with T-ara's members, Eun-jung, Quree, and Ji-yeon.

Hwang Ui-jo made his professional debut in Seongnam FC in 2013. After passing through Gamba Osaka in Japan's J-league (2017-2019), he moved to Bordeaux in July 2019. (ANI/Global Economic)

