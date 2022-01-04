Jiiva, son of producer RB Choudary, is known for his works in Tamil Cinema. The actor who celebrates his 38th birthday today, had made his acting debut as a child artist in 1991 in films that were bankrolled by his father. In 2003, he made his debut as a lead actor with the film Aasai Aasaiyai, which was his father’s 50th production. Katradhu Tamizh, Nanban, Kalakalappu 2 are among the successful films in his kitty. Jiiva recently made his Bollywood debut with the 83 and his performance has been hailed by critics and fans. Here’s Looking At Films Of The Kollywood Actor Jiiva That Became A Commercial Success!

Jiiva was seen as the reel Krishnamachari Srikkanth in Kabir Khan’s directorial. The former captain of the Indian cricket team, who is also known as Kris, had played a crucial part in the team’s batting line up as opener during the 1983 World Cup. Jiiva was indeed the perfect actor to portray the legend’s role on the big screen. On the occasion of Jiiva’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the BTS pics of him as Cheeka!

Reel vs Real

Reel vs Real

Busy Practice Sessions

Busy Practice Sessions

With The Reel Kapil Dev

With The Reel Kapil Dev

This Is 83 In Reel

This Is 83 In Reel

Making The Real Cheeka Proud

Making The Real Cheeka Proud

Dressing Room Shots

Dressing Room Shots

Happiness

Happiness

Isn’t Jiiva’s uncanny resemblance to Krishnamachari Srikkanth mighty impressive? Well, the actor has pulled off his role brilliantly and even today one just can’t stop praising him. Here’s wishing Jiiva a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects in the future.

