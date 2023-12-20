Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): The team of 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' on Tuesday night celebrated the wrap of the film.

The party was hosted by producer Aanand L Rai. Writer Kanika Dhillon shared several images from the bash featuring the film's cast Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal. Seems like Jimmy Sheirgill is also a part of the film as he also attended the party.

Take a look at the pictures from the wrap-up party.

Kanika also penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram, expressing gratitude to 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' team.

"And it's time to celebrate wrap of this beautiful film with all these beautiful people! #phiraayihasseendillruba ! As a writer and Co producer my heart is full- thank u @aanandlrai #bhushankumar for being great collaborators! Big love to my haseendilruba @taapsee - it's a special year for both of us," she wrote.

Kanika added,"@vikrantmassey ur talent shines like no other- can't wait to see more of u on screen! @sunsunnykhez well outstanding is an understatement! Watching u perform in this film is a delight!! @jimmysheirgill sir thank u for ur towering presence and performance [?] @jaypraddesai - our director welcome to the world of haseen dilruba with ur own cool swag! @rajshekharis thank u for the beautiful words. [?]. @cypplofficial."

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. (ANI)

