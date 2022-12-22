Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is gleaming with pride at her recent awards achievement. At the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 recently, the Thappad actor secured a win in the 'Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)' category for her role in the film Looop Lapeta. Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old announced her win in an elaborately worded post, which featured her snap along with her 'Black Lady'. Looop Lapeta Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin's Netflix Film Is a Smart, Fun Remake of Run Lola Run (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Ok so this happened last night. #LooopLapeta was that film no one understood why i would want to do. Why would i want to touch a classic like Run Lola Run, why will i do another film where I'm running. I went into narration with an intent to say No and came out after giving an instant YES!" she wrote.The actor proceeded to credit the producers, writers and director Aakash Bhatia for helping properly adapt the character Lola from the original German experimental thriller to Savi for their project.

"I don't think I would've been half the Savi without this team. We actors do get a lot more credit than we deserve at times so this one is for the team #LooopLapeta," she added. Taapsee went on to call the film the 'coolest' she has ever done, with the 'coolest bunch of people on set'. Several fans and colleagues of the Mission Mangal actor took to the comment section to leave heart emojis in her support and appreciation. "Congratulations," actor Dia Mirza wrote. "Black lady toh theek hai...but it's the lady in black who makes us proud all the time. #AbNirvanaMileNaMileUskiShraddhaHai," actor Abhilash Thapliyal wrote. Taapsee Pannu Gives Major Fashion Goals As She Poses in Style for a Magazine Cover; View Pics.

Abhilash was Taapsee's co-star in the recently released horror-thriller film Blurr. In a separate Instagram post, the Badla actor shared a snap of her three Filmfare figurines, which she secured in three consecutive years between 2020 and 2022. "2020-2021-2022 Last 3 years have been glorious :) #SaandKiAankh #Thappad #LooopLapeta," she wrote. Taapsee had previously won the trophy for her roles in the 2020 film Saand Ki Aankh and the 2021 film Thappad.