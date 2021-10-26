Seth MacFarlane celebrates his 48th birthday on October 26. He is best known for his awesome and unique work in comedy and animation. One of his best work till date is Family Guy, as a creator of the show he proves why he is best on his shoes when it comes to animation. He is a straight-forward guy who loves to express his views, thoughts and opinions on matters that are close to his heart. He is the recipient of several honors for his projects. He bagged five Primetime Emmy Awards for his work in sitcom Family Guy. He was also nominated for Grammy Awards five times. MacFarlane is a man who believes in reality and has a mind full of great ideas. Oscars 2019: From Seth McFarlane to Neil Patrick Harris, Who Are the Most-Searched Oscar Hosts?

Apart from Family Guy, he also created TV show Orville and co-created American Dad! and The Cleveland Show. He also directed, starred and wrote amazing films like Ted, Ted 2, A Million Ways to Die in the West, etc. Another interesting doing of MacFarlane is in 2008, when he created his own YouTube series named Seth MacFarlane's Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy. In the field of animation or cartoon, he is guy who is a perfect gem. Besides all these TV shows and films, he performed as a singer at Carnegie Hall in New York and the Royal Albert Hall in London. Oscars 2020: From Seth MacFarlane's 'We Saw Your Boobs' Ballad to Anne Hathaway and James Franco's 'No Chemistry' Hosting, Here Are 5 Worst Academy Awards Hosts (Watch Videos).

On the occasion of his 48th birthday, let’s her some of Seth MacFarlane's thought-provoking quotes and sayings:

Strange Places...

Seth MacFarlane Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Hollywood's Not Normal...

Seth MacFarlane Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

True...

Seth MacFarlane Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

One Of The Few People...

Seth MacFarlane Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

The Dumbest Thing In The World...

Seth MacFarlane Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

I Wish I Was Better At...

Seth MacFarlane Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

This Is What Makes Me Happy...

Seth MacFarlane Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Believe It Or Not...

Seth MacFarlane Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

I Had Actually Planned...

Seth MacFarlane Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

People Who Are Vocal...

Seth MacFarlane Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

To round up this article, let's go back to another quote of MacFarlane which reveals about his childhood and how he spent it in the same town. "I spent my entire childhood in the same town, in Kent. I went to grade school there. There was a boarding school that my mother taught at, called - appropriately enough - Kent School, that I went to. Yeah, pretty much my entire childhood was spent in that town." We wish this great actor, screenwriter, director, producer and singer Many Many Happy Returns of The Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).