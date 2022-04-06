New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Tamil superstar Vijay's highly anticipated movie 'Beast', slated for a worldwide release on April 23, suffered a huge blow as it got banned in Kuwait.

As reported by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film is banned by the Ministry of Information in Kuwait. Although the reasons are still unclear, it is speculated that the decision comes from the portrayal of Muslims in the film.

The film reportedly depicts Muslim characters as terrorists, which has been objected to by the Kuwait government. In a parallel narrative, it is also believed that the reason could be because of the movie's anti-Pakistan sentiments.

'Beast', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is a hostage drama with Vijay playing the leading role.

However, this is not the first time that an Indian movie got banned in Kuwait. Earlier due to similar reasons, Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kurup' and Vishnu Vishal's 'FIR' too had been banned.

Interestingly, while the film has been banned in Kuwait, it has gotten clearance in the UAE and other Arab countries.

Tamil superstar Vijay has a humongous fan following in the middle-east, and the latest ban in Kuwait could in some way affect its worldwide box office collection. (ANI)

