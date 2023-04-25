Los Angeles [US], April 25 (ANI): Taylor Swift took to Instagram claiming she was "totally fine" after fans noticed the singer performing with an open wound during her show in Houston, Texas recently.

"For those asking how I cut my hand," Swift said in a tweet, "I'm totally fine and it was my fault completely -- tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change -- braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me I'm gooooood," she added, blowing fans a kiss emoji.

Swift has been making the most of her time on tour and ensuring fans that everything is good amid her recent split from Joe Alwyn, 32. While performing in Tampa on April 15, Swift gave a firm thumbs up to a fan holding a sign asking the songstress if she is OK, Page Six reported.

Swift has also been making sure to fit in some quality time with her girl squad in between shows, making public appearances with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters during an outing in New York City on April 20. (ANI)

