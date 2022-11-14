Dusseldorf [Germany], November 14 (ANI): Pop icon Taylor Swift swept the MTV European Music Awards this year. The 'Bad Blood' singer bagged four out of the six awards she was nominated for, the most at the ceremony this year.

As per a report by Variety, the 'Bejeweled' singer won awards in the categories of 'best artist', 'best video', 'best pop' and 'best longform video' for 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).'

Swift bagged numerous awards at the EMA's in the past decade. However, she hasn't appeared in the award ceremony in almost a decade. Her last memorable performance at the event was at the closing of the 2012 ceremony, when she put on a spectacle with her circus-themed performance of hit number 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'.

According to Variety, this year's ceremony was held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany. Taylor seized the opportunity to address her German fans while giving the acceptance speech for 'best video'. She expressed her eagerness to see them on her upcoming tour, which has so far, only revealed its US dates.

Amonhg the other winners on the awards night were rapper and 'Anaconda' hitmaker Nicki Minaj, who took the awards in the 'best hip-hop' and 'best song' categories. British vocalist Harry Styles also grabbed an award in the 'best live' category.

Notably, three Ukrainian activists, namely, Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina, were awarded the MTV EMA Generation Change Award at the ceremony. They were recognized for their work amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Variety reported that Swift shared words of gratitude about her win for the 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)'.

"Sometimes I think about all the way in which this short film and this moment almost never happened," she said, adding, "The fans willed this to happen."

Swift's awards haul at the EMA this year bettered her three award-win in 2012 when she bagged trophies in 'best female', 'best live act' and 'best look' categories. (ANI)

