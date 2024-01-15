Washington DC [US], January 15 (ANI): Putting an end to engagement rumours, a source informed TMZ that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not racing to the altar.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ, "There's absolutely no engagement in the works between Taylor and Travis right now, despite some reports suggesting they're racing to the altar. Travis Kelce ain't getting on a bent knee anytime soon."

There were rumours in Taylor's camp this week that the pair was set for an early summer engagement, but TMZ confirmed that's not true.

According to TMZ, some members of Taylor and Travis' inner circle believe they are still in a honeymoon phase, and it is too early to know if they will ever move past the dating stage.

According to sources, they are set to enter a particularly difficult chapter of their relationship since Taylor will go on a worldwide tour beginning in February, which will keep her away for several months.

Of course, once his NFL season is done, Travis may join her on occasion, but others in their orbit are advising they should wait and see how they handle the great distance before getting engaged.

According to TMZ, Taylor and Travis have never been engaged before, and it doesn't seem like that will change very soon. (ANI)

