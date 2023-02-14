Makers of the upcoming action film Gadar 2 on the occasion of Valentine's day unveiled a new motion poster. Taking to Instagram, production house Zee Studios shared a romantic poster which they captioned, "The eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, which lit up the big screens 22 years ago, is all set to bring back its magic on the silver screen! #Gadar2 on 11th August 2023." Gadar 2: After the Hand Pump, Sunny Deol Now Lifts Bullock-Cart Wheel in the Film’s Sequel.

In the poster, actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel could be seen looking deeply into each other's eyes and the song ''Udd Ja Kaale'' song playing in the background of it. Both the actors will be reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakina on the big screen.Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.The poster further reads, "Witness the eternal love story once again." Soon after the makers unveiled the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"One of best," a fan commented.Another fan wrote, "We are excited."

"Wow ..we are waiting for this ..again back," a user wrote. Another fan commented, "Very excited for gadar 2" Recently, on the occasion of Republic day 2023, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film which received massive responses from the fans. Sharing his joy over the first poster launch, director and producer Anil Sharma earlier said in a statement, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha isn't my film but it's people's film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina's love story. We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first poster!" Gadar 2: Pic Of Sunny Deol As Tara Singh And Ameesha Patel As Sakeena From The Sets Of The Film Will Make You Feel Nostalgic!.

Check The Motion Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Adding to this, Sunny Deol stated, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."