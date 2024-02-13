Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): The team of Varun Tej-starrer 'Operation Valentine' will visit the Pulwama memorial site at Lethpora camp in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

February 14, 2019 marks five years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

The 'Operation Valentine' team will pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack.

Coming back to the film, it revolves around the indomitable spirit of Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation. Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

In the film, Varun essays the role of an Air Force officer. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of 'Operation Valentine' and it has managed to garner praise from the audience.

Shot in 2 languages, Hindi and Telugu, the film, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on February 16, will now be released on March 1. (ANI)

