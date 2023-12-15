Sidharth Malhotra is all set to make your weekend interesting with the release of the teaser of his debut web series Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Indian Police Force also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. On Friday, the team shared that they will release the teaser of the show on Saturday. "Force on standby, ready for action. Over and out! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow on @primevideoin," Sidharth wrote on Instagram, adding a new poster of the show. Indian Police Force: Teaser of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Series Featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi To Be Out Tomorrow; Check New Poster!.

In the poster, Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek are seen in intense looks. The seven-part action-packed series created by Rohit Shetty, and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash will pay homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers. Excited about the show, Rohit Shetty said, "Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide." Indian Police Force: Shweta Tiwari Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Actress Shares Pics on Insta!.

The Indian Police Force Teaser Announcement Poster Shared By Siddharth Malhotra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in Indian Police Force, which will be out on Prime Video on January 19.