Popular espionage drama The Blacklist has been renewed for the tenth season by NBC. Star and executive producer James Spader shared the update during an appearance on The Tonight Show, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The Blacklist is currently in the middle of broadcasting its ninth season. The season premiered in October and new episodes air on Fridays. The show has been a hit for the network, which said that it had reached "22 million viewers" across linear and digital platforms this season.

Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix are also a part of the show.

