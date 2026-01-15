Washington DC [US], January 14 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban starrer 'The Bluff' trailer is finally out, offering a glimpse into high-octane action drama which centres on the survival of a family on an island.

The film is directed by Frank E Flowers with a script he co-wrote with Joe Ballarini. The film brings an epic period thriller to life, set in the uniquely historical and culturally rich Cayman Islands, featuring stunning real-world locations, including the Skull Cave and the iconic bluff.

The two-minute and thirty-second trailer begins with Karl Urban's entry, who is seeking a bounty which appears to be placed on Priyanka Chopra.

Being a doting mother to her daughters, Priyanka navigates a treacherous battle against her violent past to protect her family.

It is followed by the high-octane action scenes performed by Priyanka to hunt down the infiltrators at her house.

Kar Urban also impresses with his swordsmanship, slashing the enemies in pursuit of her bounty.

Prime Video shared the trailer on its Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot serve as the producers of the film under the production banner AGBO.

The Russo Brothers are recognised for their projects like Avengers: Endgame and Extraction.

The movie is slated to release on Prime Video on February 15. (ANI)

