New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) "The Pickup Artist", starring theatre artistes, is one of the first movies to release here as theatres reopened after a gap of seven months.

The movie directed by Rohit Arora, who assisted Onir on "I Am", features theatre performers like "Sonchiriya" actor Dev Chauhan, Siddharth Bhardwaj, Lokesh Mohan, Anchal Chauhan and Vijay Kumar Dogra among others.

Also Read | Naach Meri Rani Song Out: Nora Fatehi Impresses With Her Kickass Dance Moves in This Guru Randhawa Track (Watch Video).

Ashok Purang, the creative producer of "Filmistaan" and an associate producer on "Bhosle", is a consultant on the movie.

The movie, produced under the Roar Picture Company, is set in Delhi and revolves around the case of missing girls being investigated by a manic cop.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Look Adorable in their Videos from Roka Ceremony.

The film is currently screening in select PVR theatres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)