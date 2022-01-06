Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) Michael Imperioli, best known for his Emmy-winning turn in the classic crime drama series "The Sopranos", will star as a lead in the second season of HBO's hit social satire "The White Lotus".

The first season of the six-episode comedy-drama from writer, director and executive producer Mike White was set at an exclusive high-end resort called The White Lotus in Hawaii and followed the exploits of various guests and employees over the week.

Also Read | Chakda Xpress: Jhulan Goswami's Biopic Starring Anushka Sharma to Release on Netflix (Watch Video).

Initially set up as a limited series, the show was expanded for a sophomore run following rave reviews and overwhelming response from the audience.

According to Deadline, the upcoming installment will leave Hawaii and follow a largely different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

Also Read | Kate McKinnon Birthday Special: 10 Motivational Quotes by the Actress That Can Boost Your Confidence Instantly.

Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, a man travelling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.

Season one favourite Jennifer Coolidge is said to be returning for the new chapter, which will be written and directed by White as well.

"White Lotus" also starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.

White will also executive produce the second season alongside David Bernad and Nick Hall. Mark Kamine serves as co-executive producer.

Imperioli recently reprised his "Sopranos" role of Christopher Moltisanti for voice-over work in David Chase's prequel film "The Many Saints of Newark", which is streaming on HBO Max.

The actor also is writing with Alec Berg a potential series, which is in development at HBO. Imperioli will star in the project, described as a meta blend of fact and fiction loosely based on his experiences as a practising Buddhist.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)