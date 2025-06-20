New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is extremely excited for his upcoming film 'Sardaarji 3'.

On Friday, he unveiled the title track of the film. In the song, he can be seen grooving to the lyrics in a full fun mood.

Also Read | 'Kesari Chapter 2': Who're 'Khudiram Singh' and 'Barinder Kumar'? Akshay Kumar's Movie Faces Backlash for Changing Names of Bengali Freedom Fighters Khudiram Bose and Barindra Ghosh.

Check out the song here

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLHcsmIgZpB/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Movie Review: 'Thrilling' Dino Spectacle or 'Dull' Retread? First Reactions Divided on Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's Upcoming Film!.

Along with Diljit, the film also stars Neeru Bajwa, Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, Sapna Pabbi and others in prominent roles. The movie offers a hilarious take on ghostbusting with a blend of action scenes.T

The movie is directed by Amar Hundal and is slated to hit the screens on June 27.

'Sardaar Ji 3' marks Dosanjh's return as a ghost hunter who is now tasked with removing a ghost from a mansion in the United Kingdom.

The film's teaser, which was recently released, began with a team approaching a most haunted castle in the UK with a group of armed soldiers. After an unknown spirit defeated them in the blink of an eye, the owner decides to call Dosanjh for the task.

The video then unfolded a hilarious interaction with his in-home witches, who demand a medical kit, a make-up box, and other items. In the end, Dosanjh was seen fighting with a ghost in the UK mansion, saying he intends to fight with him because he didn't add "Jii" after "Sardaar" while addressing him.

'Sardaar Ji' is one the loved horror-comedy franchise of Punjabi film industry. The first instalment of 'Sardaar Ji' was directed by Rohit Jugraj, also starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa. The film had a record opening in Punjabi cinema in 2015. 'Sardaar Ji 2' was also directed by Jugraj.

The second instalment of the Punjabi fantasy horror-comedy Sardaarji came out eight years ago, in 2016. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)