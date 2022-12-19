Actor Tom Cruise leapt out of a jet yet again! But this time to express gratitude to Top Gun Maverick fans as the plane sped through the atmosphere.

The official handle of Top Gun tweeted the video along with a special message from the sets of Mission: Impossible. Tom Cruise Free-Falls From a Plane Just to Announce Top Gun Maverick’s Streaming Date on Paramount+ (Watch Video).

The camera pans to see Christopher McQuarrie, who will be directing Dead Reckoning'and is making a return to the Mission: Impossible franchise. Along with Cruise and David Ellison, McQuarrie co-wrote Top Gun: Maverick and produced the action movie. "Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we're filming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning parts one and two," Cruise yells to a camera over the blaring ambient sound of an aircraft whirring. "I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres, and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick." Jack Ryan Season 3: Review, Release Date, Time, Where to Watch - All You Need to Know About John Krasinski’s Spy Series Based on Tom Clancy’s Works!.

Before returning his attention to Cruise, McQuarrie praises the Top Gun franchise's fans and says, "Hey, listen, we really have got to roll. We've got to get this shot." Along with a cameraman, probably, Cruise smirked, casually pointed a finger gun at McQuarrie, and then jumped out of the plane. Cruise returns his focus to the camera and picks up where he left off with his speech. "As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of a lifetime. I'm running out of altitude, so I've got to get back to work. We've got to get this shot. Have a very safe and happy holiday. We'll see you at the movies," Cruise concludes, before being whisked away in a wind current toward the ocean.

Check Out the Video Below:

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, with a staggering $718 million locally and $1.4 billion globally, Top Gun: Maverick continues to be the highest-grossing movie of the year. In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, various additional franchise veterans like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny will make a comeback. The official trailer features several action-packed scenes starring Cruise, including a brawl in a nightclub, a chase on top of a moving train, and, of course, lots of falling. Paramount Pictures' Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theatres on July 14, 2023. The current release date for the sequel, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, is June 28, 2024.

